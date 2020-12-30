Flatbush: Four Shuls Vandalized Over Shabbos With “Derogatory Phrases”- NYPD Hate Crime Unit Investigating [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

The NYPD are searching for a man who allegedly wrote “derogatory phrases” at four Shuls over the past weekend.

The NYPD tells YWN that that on Shabbos, December 26, 2020, between 12:20AM and 1:30AM, an unknown individual made graffiti using a marker on four different Shuls in Flatbush / Midwood.

The four Shuls include the Young Israel of Midwood (1694 Ocean Avenue), the Bostoner Shul (2822 Avenue J), Rabbi Weinfeld’s Shul (2201 Avenue L) and Rabbi Kahn’s Shul (1720 Avenue J). At all locations the suspect made graffiti, and at Rabbi Kahan’s Shul, the suspect also damaged two cabinets, and removed approximately $20. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The individual is described as a male with a light complexion, medium build, with a black mustache and facial hair, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Flatbush Shomrim responded to all locations after Shabbos and assisted the NYPD is retrieving security camera footage that the NYPD is working with.

If you recognize this man or have any information that can assist is his arrest, please call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and then call the Flatbush Shomrim 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)