SOCIALIST DEBLASIO: NYC To End Trump Contracts For Ice Rinks, Golf Course [VIDEO]

New York City is looking to terminate its contracts with President Donald Trump to run two Central Park skating rinks and other facilities after a Trump-inspired mob rioted and breached the U.S. Capitol last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.
“The president incited a rebellion against the United States government, a clearly unconstitutional act, and people died,” the Democratic mayor said at a news briefing. “That’s unforgivable. So our legal team is right now assessing the options, and as quickly as we come to a resolution we’re going to have something to say.”
The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx. An email seeking a response to de Blasio’s comments indicating a wish to cancel the contracts was sent to Trump Organization representatives.
If the city terminates its contracts, it will be another example of the Jan. 6 breach by violent Trump supporters affecting the Republican president’s business interests.
The PGA of America voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship away from his New Jersey golf course next year, a move that came after social media platforms disabled Trump’s accounts and Shopify took down online stores affiliated with him.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is preparing to vote on impeaching Trump for a second time over his role in inciting the deadly attack.
Trump said Tuesday he bore no responsibility for fomenting the insurrection, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praising them while they were carrying out the assault.
“People thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” Trump asserted.
(AP)
Is that grounds to violate a contract??? HUh?
OMG — Home of the free… lollllll — Welcome to the U.S.S.R.
Who would think that inciting a riot might result in business repercussions? Or do cons only believe in not doing business with people who you don’t like how they walk?
Will you de Blasio get on with your most important assignment of getting these vaccinations rolled out & available? & then getting these subway signals replaced & working once & for all.
Failing that, stop digressing to other nefarious distractions in a bid to distract we smart people from your mass ineptitude:- If you really cannot handle what you have been mandated to take care of, impeach yourself and get lost for ever.
As with all things with the left, you get punished for their imagined grievance. The left’s position on this is making it clear to many on the right that it would have been better to ACTUALLY lead an armed insurrection.
What does that have to do with socialism? Socialism is, in and of itself, an economic platform, doesn’t advocate any system of government. You could easily live in a socialist country that’s a democracy.
What does socialism have to do with this? Are Deutsche Bank and Signature socialist? This is holding the most dangerous criminal president in history to account.
So the “socialist” mayor of New York is not big supporter of the “disgusting President” of the U.S. and his “unethical business ventures”. Is this a chidush?