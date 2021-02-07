Senate Votes 97-3 To Keep US Embassy In Jerusalem, 3 Democrats Vote Against

The US Senate voted 97-3 on Friday to keep the US embassy in Jerusalem.

The amendment, led by James Inhofe (R-Okla.) and co-sponsored by 21 Republicans, allocated funding to maintain the Jerusalem embassy, adding to the $1.9 trillion budget bill the Senate passed as part of President Joe Biden’s relief package.

Three Democratic senators voted against the amendment: Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tom Carper of Delaware.

“Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and I am proud to introduce legislation to protect the U.S. Embassy from relocation or being downgraded,” Inhofe stated following the vote.

US President Biden said before he enters office that he does not intend to move the embassy back to Tel Aviv.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)