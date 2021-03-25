Report: China Plans To Invite Israelis And Palestinians For Talks

Chinese government officials are planning on inviting the Israelis and Palestinians to carry out peace talks in China, the Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV channel reported on Wednesday.

The report quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who is currently on a tour of the Middle East. “We will invite Palestinian and Israeli public figures to have talks in China,” Wang said.

Wang elaborated that China has a five-point plan prepared to actualize “regional peace and stability in the Middle East.”

China has offered to serve as a mediator for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict several times in the past and it hosted an Israeli-Palestinian delegation in 2017. In 2013, China proposed a four-point Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

In 2017, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu led a large business delegation on a visit to Beijing to promote Israeli-Chinese commercial ties.

