Lakewood Mashgiach HaGaon HaRav Matisyahu Solomon was hospitalized on Sunday evening after feeling ill.

Those close to the Mashgiach reported that since being admitted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, his condition has stabilized.

The Mashgiach’s name for tefillah is HaRav Matisyahu Chaim ben Ettel l’refuah sheleimah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)