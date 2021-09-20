DEBLASIO’S NYC: Man Arrested In Assault Caught On Video At NYC Subway Stop

A New York City man is facing charges he kicked a woman down an escalator at a Brooklyn subway station in an ugly incident captured on security video.

Bradley Hill, 32, was arrested Friday on assault charges, police said.

A message was left Saturday with prosecutors seeking details on the charges and whether Hill had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

According to an initial police report, Hill attacked the 32-year-old woman Sept. 9 after they had a “verbal exchange” on an escalator at a station serving the Barclays Center arena.

Security video showed a man turning around and kicking the woman “in her chest, which caused her to fall several feet down the escalator,” the police report said.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 9/9/21 at approx 7:15 PM, at the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center Station in Brooklyn, the suspect kicked a 32-year-old woman in the chest, causing her to fall down the escalator. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/j6yFToIlvU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 13, 2021

The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh and trauma to her left ankle, police said. She refused treatment at the scene.

The Daily News reported the attack stemmed from a dispute over the man’s failure to apologize after brushing past the woman on the escalator. The man attacked the woman after she told him he could’ve said, “excuse me,” the newspaper reported.

The woman told the newspaper she was aware of the arrest. She characterized the incident as a “bad experience.”

(AP)