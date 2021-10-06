NYPD: Suspect Kills Himself During Standoff With Police

A domestic violence suspect killed himself Wednesday during a standoff with New York City police, officials said.

Officers found the man dead in a Manhattan apartment of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the head, NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said. He did not identify the man by name.

Warrant squad officers had gone to the fifth-floor apartment in Harlem around 8:30 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant on the man, who was also being looked at as a possible suspect in a homicide, Harrison said.

The man pulled a gun and started shooting, and one of the officers returned fire, Harrison said. None of the officers was hit. It wasn’t clear if any of the officer’s bullets struck the man. The officers then retreated and called for backup, Harrison said.

Hostage negotiators started a dialogue with the man in an effort to get him to surrender peacefully, Harrison said. When he stopped responding, officers looked into the apartment and found him dead, he said.

A woman in the apartment got out safely, Harrison said.

