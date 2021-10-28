Hagaon HaRav Uren Reich: To Not Demonstrate Our Hakoras Hatov And Vote Murphy Would Be Chillul Hashem

Hagaon HaRav Uren Reich, Rosh Yeshiva of Ohr Zecharia in Lakewood (Woodlake) has written a letter regarding the upcoming gubernatorial election in New Jersey.

The Rosh Yeshiva explains in a clearly written letter why he has instructed his Talmidim to vote for Governor Phil Murphy.

“The whole world was thrown into turmoil from COVID…. and Lakewood has enjoyed unequaled freedom, our Mosdos Hachinuch have been unhampered and life has been close to normal. This is not true about NY, Toronto, London, Yerushalayim, nor Bnei Brak. Mr. Murphy could have made our lives really miserable, and Bichasdei Hashem, the Lev Melochim etc was favorable toward us….”

“To not demonstrate our Hakoras hatov would be a Chillul Hashem,” Rav Reich writes.

Read the full letter below. (Click on images to enlarge them)