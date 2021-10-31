HaGaon HaRav Shaul Altar To Embark On Historic Trip To US

Gerrer Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Shaul Altar spoke during Shalosh Suedos on Shabbos about his upcoming trip to New York on Monday night

“Everyone knows about our plan to travel to Chutz L’Eretz,” HaRav Altar said. “There’s a known saying that without emunah, we couldn’t walk even one step. And with emunah, we can even cross the ocean.”

“And that’s what I need to do right now, to travel overseas for this important community. It isn’t a matter of an individual, it’s a matter of the entire important community here, that it has Siyata Dishmaya.”

“We need to daven. That’s your koach. Daven that we’ll succeed in our mission, that we’ll succeed for the sake of the tzibur and we achieve our goals. That we leave b’shalom and return b’shalom…”

The Rosh Yeshiva, who is a son of the Pnei Menachem of Gur, is planning on spending next Shabbos in Boro Park, where a large crowd will be joining him. The Rosh Yeshiva, who is one of the Gaonim of the world today, will be saying Shiurim in many Yeshivas and Shuls in the Tri-State area during his visit.

In a related tidbit, an artist rendering of the planned new Bais Medrash and Yeshiva of the Rosh Yeshiva in Yerushalayim has been released. The building, which will be the center of his Mosdos will be built in a large lot of land purchased on Yirmiyahu Street in Yerushalayim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)