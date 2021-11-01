Gas Prices Increase Again In NJ, Around Nation At Large

Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation are still seeing prices at the pump go up amid increasing demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, up 2 cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.21 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.40 up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.14 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say robust demand as the economy recovers from the depths of the pandemic is combining with high crude prices to move gas prices to a level not seen since the fall of 2014.

(AP)