INSANITY: Far-Left Nutjobs Label Fellow Democrat Joe Manchin As RACIST For Not Supporting Spending Like A Drunken Sailor

Senator Joe Manchin on Monday poured cold water on Democratic plans to move ahead on an already trimmed down $1.75 trillion social spending package, saying that his Democratic colleagues are using “shell games and budget gimmicks” to cover “the real cost” of the package, which he claimed could be “twice as high” as advertised.

His continued hesitation to support the leftist spending spree sent Democratic leaders and lawmakers into a tizzy, including far-left Rep. Cori Bush, who ripped Manchin as a racist, misogynistic xenophobe.

“Joe Manchin does not get to dictate the future of our country,” Bush said in a statement. “I do not trust his assessment of what our communities need the most. I trust the parents in my district who can’t get to their shift without childcare. I trust the scientists who have shown us what our future will look like if we fail to meaningfully address the climate crisis. I trust the patients and doctors crying out for comprehensive health coverage for every person in America.”

“Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better Act is ant-black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant,” Bush added with a flourish. “Senator Manchin must support the Build Back Better Act.”

Building on her rant, Bush claimed that the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already been approved by the Senate and is being held up by radical leftists in the House “overwhelmingly exclude” black, brown, and indigenous communities.

Negotiations on the social spending and climate change bill, as well as the bipartisan infrastructure bill, have dragged on for months as Democrats try to unify their deeply fractured coalition in Congress.

