Armed Man Shouting ‘Allah Akbar’ Shot At Paris Metro Station

An apparent wannabe terrorist shouting “Allah Akbar!” was shot and critically wounded by police officers at the Saint-Lazaro metro station in Paris.

According to police, the knife-wielding man ran threateningly towards security forces at the metro while yelling maniacally.

“The two agents used their service weapons to defend themselves and neutralize him. The injured individual was treated by the emergency services,” the French national railway company said.

French authorities have opened an investigation into possible attempted murder of a public servant, terrorism, and violent conduct with a weapon.

Law enforcement officials said the man was not previously known to French intelligence services, but had been involved in violent conduct prior to this incident.

