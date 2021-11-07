Dem NJ Senate President Refuses to Concede to Republican Truck Driver

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney is refusing to concede his stunning election loss to Edward Durr, a conservative Republican truck driver, claiming that “thousands of ballots” have recently been found that could tip the election in his favor.

“The results from Tuesday’s election continue to come in, for instance there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county,” Sweeney said. “While I am currently trailing in the race, we want to make sure every vote is counted. Our voters deserve that, and we will wait for the final results.”

Sweeney, the longest-serving Senate president in New Jersey history, was proclaimed the loser of the race for the 3rd District’s Senate seat by the AP, with Durr, a truck driver for furniture company Raymour & Flanigan, unseating the powerful Democrat.

Durr ran a low-budget campaign, reportedly spending a total of $153 on his run against the Senate president and shooting his official campaign video on an iPhone.

“It didn’t happen because of me. I’m nobody. I’m just a simple guy,” Durr said. “It was a repudiation of the policies that have been forced down our throat, people told they can’t go to school, can’t go shopping. You cannot continue to tell people they can’t do things when we live in the freest country in the world.”

