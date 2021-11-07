HATER ARREST: 2 Arrested Over Targeted Anti-Semitic Chant Aboard Flight

A pair of West Ham United fans have been arrested following a sickening video showing them targeting a chasidic man with an anti-Semitic song on a recent flight.

The 55- and 26-year-old men have been arrested and charged over the incident, which shocked Jews and gentiles alike.

“West Ham United is appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemn the behaviour of the individuals involved,” a team spokesman said.

“We continue to be unequivocal in our stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. Any individuals identified will be issued with an indefinite ban from the club.

“Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the football club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)