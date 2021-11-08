Chassidim Injured In Kerestir Transferred To Viennese Hospital

The two Vizhnitzer chassidim from London who were injured overnight Motzei Shabbos in a car accident near Krestiner in Hungary were transferred on Sunday night from a hospital in the nearby city of Miskolc to a hospital in Vienna, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Their condition is stable and they were transferred at the advice of medical experts since the hospitals in Austria are more advanced.

Many Rabbanim and askanim in Hungary worked tirelessly to assist the chassidim, including Rav Baruch Oberlander, the Av Beis Din Badatz of the Kehillos HaChareidim in Budapest, and Rav Yehoshua Fuchs, a Chabad shaliach in Budapest, as well as the head of the Hachnasas Orchim organization in Kerestir, Rav Moshe Yosef Friedlander, who coordinated the medical needs. In Vienna, the askanim Yeshaya Sheref and Motty Heller arranged for the hospital transfer.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Yaakov Shlomo ben Rochel Kaila and Meshulam Isser ben Hinda Tzirel b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)