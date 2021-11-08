Biden’s Approval Ratings Collapse, Voters Don’t Want Him to Run in 2024

A new poll suggests that with one year to go until the midterm elections Americans are looking for a way out of the Biden administration.

A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University shows Biden with a dismal approval rating of just 37.8% – the worst of the septuagenarian’s young presidency – and a disapproval rating of 59%. Forty-six percent of respondents said Biden is doing a worse job than they expected, and sixty-four percent said they don’t want Biden to run for reelection in 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris is somehow polling even worse than Biden, gaining just a 27.8% approval rating with 51.2% disapproving of her performance.

The cratering poll numbers for both the president and vice president is seriously undermining Democratic efforts to hang onto their majorities in the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms. Historically, the party of a president with an approval rating below 50% often faces landslide losses in the midterms.

In 2017, when Trump’s approval rating stood at 37%, Republicans lost 41 House seats. In 1994, when Bill Clinton’s approval rating was 48%, Democrats lost 54 House seats.

A similar scenario could play out in next year’s midterms. The latest survey found that Republicans lead Democrats 46% to 38% on a generic congressional ballot.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)