Murderer of Holocaust Survivor Sentenced to Life in Prison

The murderer of Mireille Knoll, 85, who was stabbed 11 times and whose body was partly burned in Paris in 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 22 years.

Authorities say that the attack by Yacine Minhoub began as a robbery fueled by “a broader context of antisemitism” and “prejudices” about Jews’ supposed wealth, leading Minhoub to believe that the Holocaust survivor had “hidden treasures” in her apartment.

Minhoub, who was heard arguing “about Jews’ money and their wealth” shortly before the murder and sent messages glorifying jihadist attacks, is also reported to have shouted “Allah Akhbar” while stabbing Knoll to death.

Alex Carrimbacus, a second defendant in the case, was acquitted of murder, but still handed a sentence of 15 years in prison over theft with antisemitic motives.

The victims had survived an infamous 1942 roundup of Parisian Jews by fleeing with her mother to Portugal. She later married an Auschwitz survivor.

