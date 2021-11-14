SHOCK VIDEO: Michael Flynn Calls For “One Religion” In America

In his latest lurch to the extreme, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn called for only one religion to be in America during a speech at the far-right “ReAwaken America” tour stop in San Antonio.
“If we are going to have one nation under God – which we must – we have to have one religion,” Flynn said. “One nation under God, and one religion under God.”
It goes without saying that Flynn’s vision is not only dangerous to other religions practicing in the United States, including yiddishkeit, but is also completely contrary to the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of religion.
Perhaps more disturbing was Jewish Senate candidate Josh Mandel’s statement on Twitter supporting Flynn following his twisted comment. Mandel has been moving ever closer to the fringes of far-right radicalism in recent years as he attempts to win the GOP nomination to challenge Senator Sherrod Brown in Ohio.
We stand with General Flynn.
Jews have less to fear from his out of context comments than the religion of Woke and Leftism that inflicts all areas of public policy, media, schools, ….
Is he planning to have Donald force Ivanka and her children convert?
Who among the YWN commentariat is surprised that a Trump aide would call for a single religion? Not me.
If I am not mistaken (which I once was), the words “under God” were added to the pledge of allegiance (quoted by Flynn) in 1954. Maybe it is time to remove those words, as it seems to confuse some simple-minded people, like Trump aides.
How is this different from all the other agendas that are being forced on us, now that we have given up our freedom in the name of health. you give them control in the name of anything it doesn’t take long too become everything, you ever seen anyone relinquish power?! America had a nice run…
Maybe he meant yiddishkeit for all? Or Trumpism?
So the Republicans want one religion under G-d, and the Demoncrats wants no religion and no G-d. Soon America will no longer be a place for Jews.
His basic point was a plead for unity among religious people — it was clumsily spoken but of course this site must join the mainstream media to crucify a republican non-woke religionist.
Well, perhaps Jews who supposedly know better shouldn’t insist on continuing to live there.
“maybe this was clumsily spoken”
Sure, and maybe the January 6th riots were spontaneous, and maybe he didn’t really mean it when he urged trumped to invoke martial law to block the transitions to a new administration. No, maybe they don’t “mean it” but they sure keep saying it and to ignore the blather coming out of the mouths of these meshugaim is to proceed at your own risk. Mandel in Ohio is about as disgusting an excuse for a human being as one could find after he has literally crawled down into the slime and recently associated with some of the worst racists and white-supremacists who find him a useful fool.
Better this empty talk than the Zionist State, which actually implements anti-Torah decrees against Jews.
Supported by Trump who does not speak up!
Need to know what he said after it was cut off to understand what he meant.
I’m guessing he meant it in the context of proselytizing and convincing everyone to join his religion. Which is a pretty standard belief among religious (and atheistic) groups who believe in proselytizing
He obviously didn’t mean to get Jews to CH”V convert to his idolatry.
He did, however, obviously mean that the liberals should let them practice that idolatry, which is a very fair point.
This explains Mandel’s comment, too.
Constitution of United States of America 1789 (rev. 1992)
Amendment I
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Do you want to limit free speech??
“an establishment of religion”
But it says establishment”of religion” not “of A religion”. Does that mean they were talking about one religion? It doesn’t seem to be talking anout more than one religion. Interesting
We will have one religion very soon when Moshiach comes. He’s right there can only be one true religion. He just doesn’t know what it is. We do though so we are lucky to be ahead and to part of the Am Hanivchar!