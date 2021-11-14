STUNNING: BLM Leader Who Threatened ‘Bloodshed’ Compares Police to 9/11 Terrorists [SEE THE VIDEO]

In a stunning interview, the Black Lives Matter leader who threatened to unleash violence and “bloodshed” in New York City if Eric Adams doesn’t bow to his demands, refused to condemn riots and building burnings that have taken place after police-involved incidents.

A heated exchange between Hawk Newsome and Fox News anchor Dan Bongino took place live on-air after Bongino asked the BLM activist if he would condemn violent riots.

“No. What I’ll say is, I understand when a police officer unjustifiably kills someone, why people lash out. I understand that completely,” Newsome said. “I’m not going to condemn, nor am I going to condone it.”

“Do you condone violence, or you condemn violence? You’re all over the place. Just condemn violence and burning of buildings down. How hard is it?” Bongino shot back.

Newsome responded with a ridiculous answer, comparing police-involved shootings to the 9/11 attacks.

“OK, so when Osama bin Laden attacked the World Trade Center, did you say America should deal with it peacefully?” Newsome asked.

After some back-and-forth, Newsome cut the interview short, storming away from Bongino who was asking him sensible questions.

See the video for yourself below.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)