SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE: Man Threatens to Burn Down Kosher Queens Bagel Shop Over Israeli Flags

The NYPD is searching for an anti-Semite who said he would torch a kosher bagel shop in Queens if staff didn’t take down Israeli flags on the storefront.

According to police, the man entered Bagels & Co. on Union Turnpike and 188th St. in Fresh Meadows on last Wednesday and began recording video on his cellphone.

“Remove those Israeli flags and shut the business down, or I’ll burn the building down,” he told a store employee.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit’s investigation into the incident is ongoing and they are assessing the threat to the store.

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers at (800)-577-TIPS.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)