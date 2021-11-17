WATCH THIS: Incredible Story Of A Manhattan Car Accident And Hashgacha Pratis

Ever used the phrase “I bumped into him by accident”? Well, this incredible story should have you questioning whether anything ever is actually “by accident.”

A 2-day kosher food expo called Kosher Fest took place recently, in which sellers of a variety of kosher foods and food-related products hawked their wares to potential buyers.

One of the people at Kosher Fest was a man by the name of Shlomo Lefkowitz. Shlomo was there to help his son sell coffee beans that he manufactured, and for two days he showcased the beans to numerous buyers searching for the next great kosher product, but to no avail.

Disappointed but not despaired, the Shlomo packed up his booth and headed home. As he prepared to drive home, he noticed that the phone they meant to use for navigation was broken. Still, he left, hoping he would figure out the way home.

Driving on the George Washington Bridge, Shlomo saw that the FDR was closed, so he took the West Side highway. For several minutes he drove, until he noticed that his vehicle was running on fumes, and he needed to fill up with gas immediately.

Looking around desperately for a gas station nearby, Shlomo took his eyes off the road for a moment, a moment during which he didn’t see the cars stopped in front of him, and he crashed straight into the bumper of the fancy car in front of him.

As EMS and the Fire Department worked on the wrecks, a woman exited the back seat of the car he had struck. She walked over to Shlomo and extended a friendly hello and inquired about what he does and where he was coming from.

Thinking the conversation was no more than small talk, Shlomo explained to her that he was coming from a trade show where he was helping his son sell his coffee beans. The woman then asked to see the coffee, so Shlomo showed them to her.

The woman took a detailed look at the coffee, smelled it, and then looked up at Shlomo.

“Do you know who I am?” she asked.

Shlomo had no idea. It turns out that this woman is one of the most popular marketers in the United States, and she works for major retailers like Walmart, Target, etc.

She tells Shlomo that she’s interested in the product and wants to get it placed in all of the stores with whom she works. And right there on the West Side highway, amid the chaos and mayhem of an accident scene, she wanted him to sign a contract making the coffee beans exclusive to her so that she can place them in those stores.

Flustered and confused, Shlomo declined to sign the contract on the spot. But the next day, the woman came to his office where they reached an agreement and signed a contract to have those coffee beans – the ones he couldn’t sell at the Kosher Fest – sold in major retail stores across America.

The next time you think you bumped into someone by chance, think again.

