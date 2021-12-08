BRAZEN: Thief Breaks Into Same Brooklyn Shul 3 Times in Past 2 Weeks [VIDEO]

The NYPD is searching for a thief who broke into the same shul 3 times over the past two weeks, swiping at least $2,200 from the shul pushka during the break-ins.

The perp first broke into the Congregation Israel of Kings Bay on Nostrand Avenue at around 10 pm on Monday, November 22nd, shattering a rear window to gain entry. He stole approximately $600 during the heist.

That Thursday, he struck again, shattering the same rear window, and stealing some $750 in tzedakah.

He returned again this Sunday, smashing his favorite rear window yet again, and walking off with another $850-or-so from the shul’s pushka.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website, which can be reached by clicking here.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)