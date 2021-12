YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rebbetzin Chana Shaindel Kaplan A”H, the wife of Harav Naftali Kaplan, Rosh Yeshivas Bais Hatalmud.

Rebbetzin Kaplan was the daughter of R’ Shabsi Frankel Z”L, whose life’s work included the reprinting of the Rambam, as well as numerous other ambitious projects that continue to revolutionize the olam hatorah.

Levaya details will be posted when available.

