YWN EXCLUSIVE: Is The Drunk Driver Who Killed Liel Namdar A”H in the US ILLEGALLY?

The driver who killed 15-year-old Liel Namdar in a horrific car crash on motzei shabbos in Woodmere was not only drunk – he was apparently not even allowed to be in the United States in the first place.

Arlin Javier Aguilera, the man driving the Dodge Ram pickup truck at high speeds along Peninsula Blvd. in Woodmere that crashed into a vehicle carrying girls returning from a camp reunion, killing one of them, had overstayed his visa limit, sources tell YWN exclusively.

Aguilera, who has been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, came to the United States in 2016 from Nicaragua on a visitor’s visa, which generally allows the visa holder to stay in the US for just several months. But, despite the visa having expired, Aguilera remained in the United States, in what is referred to as an “overstay.”

Aguilera did not only have no business sitting behind the wheel of that pickup truck on motzei shabbos, he never should have been in Woodmere – or anywhere else in the US – on that fateful, tragic night.

