The NYPD is investigating after a 22-year-old man was shoved onto the tracks at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn early Sunday morning by an unknown assailant.

Police say the incident occurred at about 8:50 am on Sunday and left the victim with a fractured left arm and wrist, as well as cuts and bruises to his knees.

The suspect fled on a northbound Q train and was still being sought as of Tuesday morning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)