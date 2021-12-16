‘DOESN’T ADD MUCH’: Airline CEOs Question Need for Mask Mandates on Planes

In a Wednesday hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee, the CEOs of Southwest and American airlines both appeared to question why travelers are being forced to wear masks while on aircraft.

“I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment,” Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly. “It is very safe and very high quality compared to any other indoor setting.”

“The statistics I recall is that 99.97% of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high efficiency particulate air] filtering system, and it’s turned over every two or three minutes,” Kelly added.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker backed up his Southwest counterpart, saying, “An aircraft is the safest place you can be. It’s true of all of our aircrafts — they all have the same HEPA filters and air flow.”

Meanwhile, several House Democrats are calling for a federal vaccine requirement to fly, with Rep. Eric Swalwell saying it could significantly push up vaccination rates.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)