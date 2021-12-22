Eric Adams DECIMATES Councilmembers Over Prison Reform [VIDEO]

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams took a swipe at City Councilmembers who are attempting to pass legislation that would ban solitary confinement in the city’s jails.

“I am not going to be in a city where dangerous people assault innocent people, go to jail and assault more people,” Adams told reporters outside Rockefeller Center. “You cannot have a jail system where someone… assaults a staffer, slash an inmate and then say it is all right.”

Adams blasted a group of 29 councilmembers who signed a letter demanding his support for the bill, saying they’d rather be “disruptive” than move the city forward.

“There is a body of people that are coming into the City Council, they have no desire in moving our City forward,” Adams said. “Their desire is to be disruptive. What am I going to do? I’m going to ignore them. I’m going to stay committed, undistracted and I’m going to grind.”

“The mayor announced, Dec. 31 he’s going to empty out punitive segregation,” Adams said, referring to Bill de Blasio. “They better enjoy that one-day reprieve because Jan. 1, they’re going back into punitive segregation if they commit a violent act.”

“I wore a bullet proof vest for 22 years and protected the people of this city. When you do that, then you have the right to question me.”

