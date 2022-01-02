THAT STINKS: Woman Isolates for 5 Hours in Airplane Bathroom After Testing Positive Mid-Flight

A schoolteacher says she voluntarily spent five hours in an airplane bathroom after she tested positive for Covid-19 during the flight, the BBC reports.

Marisa Fotieo, a US schoolteacher, says her throat began hurting her while on a flight from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland on December 20th, prompting her to take a rapid Covid-19 test which she had brought along with her, and which confirmed that she had been infected with the virus.

She says she then spent the remainder of the flight – some 5 hours – isolating in the airplane’s bathroom with flight attendants providing food and drink to her.

“It was a crazy experience,” Fotieo told NBC News. “[There were] 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them.”

The schoolteacher says that upon landing in Iceland she was required to isolate in a Red Cross hotel until she tested negative.

