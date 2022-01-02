THAT STINKS: Woman Isolates for 5 Hours in Airplane Bathroom After Testing Positive Mid-Flight

A schoolteacher says she voluntarily spent five hours in an airplane bathroom after she tested positive for Covid-19 during the flight, the BBC reports.
Marisa Fotieo, a US schoolteacher, says her throat began hurting her while on a flight from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland on December 20th, prompting her to take a rapid Covid-19 test which she had brought along with her, and which confirmed that she had been infected with the virus.
She says she then spent the remainder of the flight – some 5 hours – isolating in the airplane’s bathroom with flight attendants providing food and drink to her.
“It was a crazy experience,” Fotieo told NBC News. “[There were] 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them.”
The schoolteacher says that upon landing in Iceland she was required to isolate in a Red Cross hotel until she tested negative.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Why do I get upset when I read this story?
The reason is because this woman is acting in a way “we “ should be acting.
But so many of “we” are not.
Between all the people not masking
All the people not vaccinating,all the people with fake vaccine cards,all the people with fake corona tests
“We” are acting in a way not becoming of people that are supposed to be a light onto the nations.
Care to explain the first two words of article headline??!
Stupidity
I thought masks help, just give her 5 masks and pairs of gloves and if she was sick just asymptomatic she might have given it to the rest of the plane anyways
This whole thing is a joke
If it was the Omicron variant she should have shared her blessing, as the Omicron variant is basically Hashem’s natural vaccine, way more effective and safe than anything people are lining up for…
with flight attendants providing food and drink to her How did she recite ברכות on food & drink? whilst in bathroom quarantine?