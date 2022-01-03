HORRIFYING: Man Fatally Breaks Neck While Jumping NYC Subway Turnstile

Jumping turnstiles to avoid paying NYC’s subway fare isn’t only illegal; it can be deadly too.

Christopher De La Cruz, 28, was pronounced dead after attempting to jump a subway turnstile at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue trains station in Queens early Sunday morning, the NY Post reports.

Footage shows De La Cruz first attempting to jump the turnstile but failing, dropping his phone in the process. He then stumbles a bit before attempting to skip his way over a second turnstile.

On his third and final attempt, the 28-year-old hoisted himself up over a turnstile, but lost his balance and came crashing down, snapping his neck, police said.

De La Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)