MONSEY BEWARE: Missionaries Targeting Frum Jews with Yiddish-Language Bibles

Missionaries are upping the ante in their attempts to lure frum Jews to Christianity, mailing Bibles translated into Yiddish to frum households in the Monsey and Spring Valley area.

In addition to being straight-out kefirah, the books come in a package that lists a shul as the sender – an outright deceptive practice to fool people into thinking that the books are from another frum Jew.

Those who received any such books should either discard of them or mail them to Beyneynu, who can use them in their counter-missionary efforts.

For more information WhatsApp Beyneynu at 917-387-4330 or email [email protected]

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)