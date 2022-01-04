AGAIN? Yet Another New Covid-19 Variant Seen in France Has Scientists Worried

Thought we were done with Covid-19 once Omicron passes through? Think again.

A new variant of Covid-19 has been found in southern France, with scientists worried over its record 46 mutations from the original strain. Omicron has 36 mutations from the original strain.

Twelve patients in France have so far tested positive for the new strain, with the first patient having returned from Cameroon, suggesting the variant first arose in the African country.

The variant has officially been dubbed the B.1.640.2 variant, and scientists are racing to find out more about it.

It isn’t yet known whether this variant is more transmissible than even Omicron is, or whether it causes milder or more severe illnesses that previous strains.

