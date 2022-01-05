SECRET FLIGHTS: Biden Administration Shipping Illegal Immigrants to Pennsylvania

The Biden administration is now apparently shipping illegal immigrants to Pennsylvania, with the illegals being dropped off in the state under the cover of darkness, the NY Post reports.

At least five planeloads of illegal immigrants landed at airports in Allentown and Scranton late last month, WFMZ reported.

Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright said the transports were not really secret and they were only transporting minors to family members in Pennsylvania.

However, Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta said it’s impossible to know if everyone on the transports were actually underage.

The Lehigh Valley airport confirmed that it had received Department of Human Health and Services transports and that there are more such flights scheduled to take place.

The flights into Pennsylvania are not the first time that President Biden had illegal immigrants shipped away from the border.

In recent months, planeloads of illegal immigrants have been flown – all under the cover of night – to New York and Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened to send the immigrants on buses to Delaware, though it’s unclear whether he still has any plans of doing so.

