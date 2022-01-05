WORST PRESIDENT EVER: Biden’s Disapproval Rating Hits Stunning New High

How high can he go? Like inflation, President Joe Biden’s disapproval ratings are soaring, with 56% of Americans now saying they disapprove of his job performance, according to new polls from CNBC/Change Research.

The 56% disapproval rating is the highest of Biden’s presidency as his first year in office comes to a close, with polls from September showing his disapproval rating at 54%.

Biden’s approval ratings are sinking, too. The percentage of Americans who approve of his job performance now stands at 44%, down from 46% in September and 51% in April.

The White House is facing problems as far as the eye can see, with inflation rising dangerously and the president’s agenda completely stalled in Congress.

The economy was the top priority of CNBC’s poll respondents across every demographic, and 60% say they disapprove of how he is handling the economy in general – a six point drop in approval on the issue since September.

72% of respondents said they disapprove of his handling of the price of everyday goods, and 66% disapprove of his efforts to help their net worths.

Biden is even getting bad ratings on the performance of the stock market, which set highs numerous times over his presidency, underscoring a massive problem for Democrats going into the 2022 midterms: they can’t convince voters that they are better off than they were 12 months ago.

