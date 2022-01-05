BIDEN LOSING CONTROL: White House Fires Back When Asked if Biden Has ‘Lost Control’ of COVID Crisis [VIDEO]

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against a reporter who questioned whether President Joe Biden and his administration had lost control of the Covid-19 crisis as Omicron cases surge dramatically across the US.

“Cases are rising across the country. Tests are hard to come by in many places, or there is long lines for them. Schools are closing again or having to go virtual and that’s not because of the weather, in some parts of the country, but because of the pandemic. There is a sense among many that the country has lost control over the virus,” CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe said. “Would the White House agree with that?”

“We would not,” Psaki shot back.

“We’re in a very different place than we were a year ago, Ed,” Psaki said. “200 million people are vaccinated. Those are people who are protected, seriously protected from illness and death from the virus. We have also just purchased the largest over-the-counter purchase of tests in history. That builds on the fact that we have already distributed 50 million tests back in December to rural health center, to community health centers, the fact that we have 20,000 sites across the country where you can get free tests, the fact that next week people can get reimbursed for their tests, and we are going to continue to build on that.”

The CDC said Tuesday that Omicron was responsible for 95.4% of infections for the week ending January 1st, taking only a month for the new variant to displace Delta.

