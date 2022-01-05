MAILBAG: Has He Gone Too Far?

I was stunned yesterday upon seeing a video of Dr. Zev Zelenko commenting on the Covid-19 vaccines.

First, I must say that I think Dr. Zelenko did some very good things in the early days and months of the pandemic. Specifically, at a time when vaccines to protect against Covid-19 didn’t exist, he introduced a vitamin regimen that now has a mountain of evidence – albeit anecdotal – showing that it can indeed help a patient infected with the virus recover.

But over time, Dr. Z. kept going more fringe, coming out against the vaccines, which I found peculiar, but hey, we can disagree without making a kerfuffle.

But this latest video that I saw of the doctor talking about the Covid-19 vaccines really has me wondering what’s going on. (Editor’s Note: The video in question can be viewed at the end of this letter)

In the clip, Dr. Zelenko made a shocking statement: “Anyone who’s been vaccinated is no longer a human being, they’re some other species.”

I’m sorry, what? No longer a human being because they took a vaccine?

Hashem created all humans b’tzelem elokim and nothing can change that – not surgeries, not even horrific aveiros, and most certainly not vaccines.

As a former supporters of Dr. Zelenko (and someone who still thinks he did good things), I have to take this stand: we cannot allow such thoughts to even cross our mind. It is not only a chilul hashem, but is most likely outright kefirah.

Yosef Ziskind – New York

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

