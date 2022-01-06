Anti-Vax Prosecutor Dies of Covid at Age 44

A vocal anti-Covid vaccine mandate activist who served as a prosecutor in the Orange County DA’s Office in California since 2011, has died of Covid-19 at age 44.

Kelly Ernby, who besides for being adamantly opposed to the vaccine mandates was also a well-known activist in Republican circles, spoke at a Turning Point USA rally at city hall in Irvine, California in December, where excoriated politicians who have mandated vaccines.

“There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” Ernby said at the gathering.

At another event, Ernby also spoke out against vaccine mandates.

“I think that’s a decision between doctors and their patients,” Ernby said. “If the government is going to mandate vaccines, what else are they going to mandate?”

Orange County DA Todd Spitzer said his office is “utterly heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby,” and the Republican Party of Greater Costa Mesa County called her “nothing but an inspiration to many of us here in Orange County.”

While Ernby was staunchly opposed to mandating vaccines, it isn’t clear whether she herself had been vaccinated.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)