KILLING BUSINESS: Dozens of Chase Bank NYC Branches Shuttered Due to Staffing Shortages

Banking giant Chase has closed down more than three dozen of its branches across New York City as it grapples with severe staffing shortages.

While many Chase employees have been sickened by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, not everyone thinks that’s why the branches were shuttered, with at least one blaming “prohibitive” city and state mandates that require in-person employees to be vaccinated.

“It doesn’t give business an opportunity to open the front door,” NYC Councilman Joe Borelli of Staten Island told the NY Post.

“If we want to re-populate our offices in New York, this mandate is a prohibition on many of those people coming back,” he said.

A Chase spokesman said that “a small portion” of the company’s locations in New York City would close due to the vaccine mandate and that several branches in the NYC Metro area were experiencing staffing shortages.

Chase Vice President of Regional Communications Briana Curran added: “If they are closed in NYC, it is due to the vaccine mandate.”

