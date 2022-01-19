PROMOTING A HATER: MSNBC Has Rabid Antisemite Al Sharpton Discuss Texas Synagogue Attack

In what could only be described as a staggering lack of self-awareness, MSNBC invited rabid antisemite Al Sharpton on to discuss last weekend’s terrorist attack at a Texas Reform synagogue.

Lest you forget, the deadly Crown Heights antisemitic riots in 1991 are widely blamed on Sharpton’s race baiting, and he later protested in front of Jewish-owned stores in Harlem that were eventually burned to the ground. Not exactly the person who should be giving his perspective on an anti-Jewish terror attack.

Critics all over social media pounced on the ill-advised choice by MSNBC to have Sharpton on to discuss the incident.

Sharpton still refuses to apologize for his role in inciting a pogrom against Jews in Brooklyn where a mob chanting “kill the Jew” stabbed a rabbinical student to death—yet @MSNBC thinks it appropriate to have him comment on the synagogue hostage situation?! https://t.co/6Ywt3TIeO4 — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) January 18, 2022

YWN will remind our readers that Al Sharpton wasn’t always an unrepentant MSNBC star, and first-in-line to agitate a racial situation anywhere in the country. Thirty years ago a tragic car accident in Crown Heights Brooklyn escalated into a pogrom against the Jewish people. The media usually gives it a politically correct description: “violence between the area’s Blacks and Jews.” But the violence was not two-sided. The Crown Heights riot was an attack on the Jews by the neighborhood’s Caribbean community, fueled in large part by Al Sharpton, the “Reverend” who does not believe in the commandment about “bearing false witness.”

Sharpton called Jews “diamond merchants” during the aftermath of the Crown Heights riots, which took place in Brooklyn in 1991. Sharpton, who led protests that led to the riots, said at the time “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.”

Look if you’re talking about attacks on Jewish communities best go to the expert in organising them, right? Honestly, @MSNBC https://t.co/yhMXMaTuVV — James Morrow (@pwafork) January 18, 2022

On the third day following the tragic Crown Heights car accident, Sharpton joined Sonny Carson and led a march. The marchers proceeded through Crown Heights, carrying anti-semitic signs and an Israeli flag was burned. Rioters threw bricks and bottles at police; shots were fired at police and police cars were pelted and overturned, including the Police Commissioner’s car.

Riots escalated to the extent that a detachment of 200 police officers was overwhelmed and had to retreat for their safety. On August 22, over 1,800 police officers, including mounted and motorcycle units, had been dispatched to stop the attacks on people and property.

Well, Sharpton is an expert at targeting Jewish communities… https://t.co/qr3OR4gqGI — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) January 18, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)