BAD NEWS FOR BIDEN: 60% Say They Want Someone Else in 2024

60% of Americans say that they want to vote for someone other than President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, a new Fox News survey finds.

While 36% said they would vote to reelect Biden, 60% said they would not – a higher number than either of his two most immediate predecessors.

Just 21% said they would “definitely” vote for Biden again, but more than double that – 44% – would “definitely” support someone else.

At the 100 days in office mark, Biden had a 54% approval rating. That has since dropped to 47% in the Fox poll, with the decline mainly attributed to a drop of support among Democrats – from 95% in April to 85% today.

Biden’s approvals are similar to former President Trump’s at this point in his presidency. Trump had a 45% approve, 53% disapprove, rating after a year in office, according to a Fox poll.

A majority (52%) disapprove of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, and he has even worse numbers on foreign policy (54% disapprove), the economy (58% disapprove), and securing the border (59% disapprove).

A whopping 85% are worried about inflation, though voters don’t agree on the cause of inflation. Democrats point to the pandemic, and Republicans blame federal policies.

