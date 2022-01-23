TEHILLIM: Young Monsey Father in Critical Condition Following Accident

A young father from the Monsey community is in critical condition after being involved in a motor vehicle accident in Pennsylvania’s Berkshire Mountains on Motzei Shabbos.

According to reports, the man’s disabled Nissan Sentra was parked on the shoulder of I-78, but was jutting out into the road slightly, when it was rear-ended by a tractor trailer.

The vehicle was hurled into an embankment, and the passenger was ejected through the rear passenger side window.

He was transported to Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania and is listed in critical condition.

Sources tell YWN that the man is a singer, and was returning from a job he had just finished.

Please daven for Shmuel Yitzchak ben Chava Leah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)