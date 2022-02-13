HATE IN THE UK: Suspect Hurls Antisemitic Abuse at Woman and Her Kids, Performs Nazi Salute [VIDEO]

A Jewish mother and her two young children were targeted by an antisemite in Stamford Hill, with the perp now being sought by police.

In the latest of a string of antisemitic crimes in Stamford Hill, a man shouted antisemitic abuse at the woman and her children, and then topped it off by performing a Nazi salute.

During the incident, which was captured on security cameras, the suspect told the woman, “We don’t want Jews here, heil Hitler.”

Police and Stamford Hill Shomrim are investigating the incident and searching for the perpetrator.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)