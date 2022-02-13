SICKENING: Manhattan Crossing Guard Spews Antisemitic Hate at Children and Parents

An Upper West Side crossing guard has been removed from her job at West 79th Street and Amsterdam Avenue after spewing antisemitic slurs at children and their parents.

Erica Gerson, a resident of the neighborhood, told the NY Post that the crossing guard hurled “Jew hatred” despite being “completely unprovoked.”

Gerson said the crossing spoke about “those Jewish kids” and attacked the “[expletive]” food at a nearby Jewish restaurant, and went on to tell Gerson that “now we know why there’s no peace in the Middle East.”

She said the crossing guard told another woman, “Push your Jewish kids into the street and get hit by a bus.”

The crossing guard was removed after parents filed a harassment complaint with the NYPD’s 20th Precinct and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the incidents.

“Anyone who has taken an oath to serve in the NYPD is expected to act as a role model for our children and families,” an NYPD spokesman said. “The NYPD does not tolerate discrimination in any form, particularly if it is rooted in hate speech or a bias against individuals. While the matter in question has remained under active internal investigation since the moment the Department was made aware of the allegations, the crossing guard in question was moved from that post pending the outcome of the investigation.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)