OVERWHELMED: IRS Still Has 24 Million Tax Return Backlog From Last Year

Nearly 24 million taxpayers are still awaiting their refund from the IRS for taxes paid last year – a mind-boggling number that portends severe backlogs in this year’s filing season.

Three sources told the Washington Post that the logjam is due to the IRS finding extreme difficulty in hiring and training new staff that could assist with clearing up the mess. Because of this, the IRS is considering suspending tax collections and enforcement of certain penalties.

In a letter send to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week, 30 Congressional Republicans called the situation at the IRS “untenable.”

Democrats say that Republicans are to blame.

“For decades, Republicans have starved the IRS of funding, and now American taxpayers are paying the price,” said Rep. Richard E. Neal, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. “The backlog of tax returns is but one symptom of the fundamental issue that has been ailing the IRS for too long: inadequate resources.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)