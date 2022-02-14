SHOCK VIDEO: Maniac Smashes Baseball Bat Into Windshield Of Boro Park Jewish School Bus with Children Onboard

A suspect vandalized a school bus carrying Jewish children in Boro Park on Sunday.
Video footage of the incident shows the bus making a left turn at 14th Ave. and 37th Street, when a speeding black SUV cut off the bus, and stopped his car, blocking the bus.
The SUV driver is seen exiting his vehicle and smashing the front window of the bus with a baseball before fleeing the scene.
Boro Park Shomrim and the NYPD are investigating the incident.
RECEIVE YWN BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME:
YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.
YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
I hope the children are okay emotionally. I wish Jews would learn to vote REPUBLICAN. Bail reform is a disaster. Democrats are Evil. Please everyone vote Republican for the next governor. You already voted a Democrat into office now for mayor . It is sad that Jews don’t learn from their mistakes. He probably already has a record the evil man who did this.
Biden’s America
There is nothing in your article to support the use of the term “maniac” in your headline.
The facts you stated suggest the person was aware there were Jewish children in the bus (who else goes to school on Sunday), and that his actions were deliberate. He is more likely a terrorist, not an insane person who can’t control his actions.
The way those bus drivers operate, the disregard they routinely display for others with whom they share the road, can beget such a reaction. I certainly do not condone his maniacal action – but I could relate. Whenever we’re in Borough Park, we feel the same way.
The driver should have known that if you are within a three mile radius of a Brooklyn bus you should slow down and say vidui immediately.
Hashem is speaking to us. Its time to look outside ourselves and see how we can help our brethren.
Looks like some sort of road rage
The SUV driver is definitely a sub human who cannot control his temper but he did have the right of way
Looks more like the bus cut off the SUV. Either way, there is no excuse for the horrible reaction the fellow has.
it wasnt though anti Semitic, the driver was being reckless doing that on a day with slippery roads.
The SUV driver definitely has anger issues, but he had the right of way. He may have been going fast, but the bus driver had to wait for coming cars.
While I’m not justifying the SUV drivers actions he did seem to have the right of way. This is a case of road rage and not Anti Semitic.
The SUV driver may have been going so fast as to be out of sight when the bus started turning. If the SUV driver was going over the NYC speed limit (25), then I wonder if he loses his right of way in this situation. The snowy conditions also dictated more prudent speed on city streets. The school or bus company should sue for physical and emotional damages.
The maniac here is clearly the reckless bus driver who almost killed the suv driver and almost caused the suv to kill the two pedestrians walking. The bus driver should have his license revoked
Note the city bus down the block coming at regular speed. The SUV went around the city bus at high speed in a hurry and didn’t see the school bus ALREADY turning. The SUV is at fault.
Eigee
Where do you see the suv going AROUND the city bus. ITS A ONE WAY STREET !!!!! Suv was correctly driving on left of street and had to so badly swerve right to avoid oncoming school bus that he had to bump the curb.
Suv CLEARLY not at fault