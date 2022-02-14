SHOCK VIDEO: Maniac Smashes Baseball Bat Into Windshield Of Boro Park Jewish School Bus with Children Onboard

A suspect vandalized a school bus carrying Jewish children in Boro Park on Sunday.

Video footage of the incident shows the bus making a left turn at 14th Ave. and 37th Street, when a speeding black SUV cut off the bus, and stopped his car, blocking the bus.

The SUV driver is seen exiting his vehicle and smashing the front window of the bus with a baseball before fleeing the scene.

Boro Park Shomrim and the NYPD are investigating the incident.

