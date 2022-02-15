Lev Tahor Spotted Fundraising in Crown Heights

Uriel Goldman, a prominent member of the Lev Tahor cult, has been spotted knocking on doors in Brooklyn to fundraise for the organization.
Goldman, who is a member of the so-called Lev Tahor “hanhala” and who serves as their spokesman, was recognized by a woman in Crown Heights, who phoned Crown Heights Shomrim to warn them of Goldman’s presence.
Goldman has reportedly been residing in Boro Park for the last few months as he attempts to raise money for the group as many of its leaders sit in prison for their inhumane crimes, including kidnapping and child abuse.
According to multiple people who Goldman asked for donations, he claims that the group doesn’t have money for even the basic necessities – despite the group having recently had the funds to buy dozens of plane tickets in an attempt to get the group to Iran.
Do not give “tzedakah” or any form of assistance to Uriel Goldman.
RECEIVE YWN BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME:
YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.
YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
His photo should be posted with this warning in every shul, just as America’s Most Wanted are displayed in every post office.
@amimagazine is it a cult?
Do you have a current photo of him?
How does he dress when he goes around? Is he going around with a helper?
I might have seen him this morning in a shul in a different part of NYC. Could it be he is going around without a hat? I thought it was strange that these two chasideshe looking guys came into a shul collecting with no hats. Looked a little like the guy pictured in this article.
Just like the recent stories in gur .
What’s the difference?
Are the yidden of Crown Heights that stupid that they would even consider giving a dime to this pervert? With all the press coverage, even the least well-informed yid would recognize the name and photo and perhaps splash some vile liquid in his face before slamming the door on him.
most mesorah do they use to dress like this?
Driver whos taking to collect to any crazy person of lev tahor in our jewish communities should be Banned !!!
be aware from all kind Fundraisers around NY shulom mendelovicz , shmuel zionce , ruven teller and many more all of them moving in BP, monroe , flatbush , lakewood , monsey etc
Driver whos taking to collect to any crazy person of them in our jewish communities should be Banned !!!
all of them moving in BP, monroe , flatbush , lakewood , monsey etc