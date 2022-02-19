SAFETY ALERT: Abbott Recalls Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare Formula Powders

Abbott has initiated a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac®, Alimentum® and EleCare® manufactured in Sturgis, Mich., one of the company’s manufacturing facilities. The recall does not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.

Abbott is voluntarily recalling these products after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility.

Additionally, Abbott conducts routine testing for Cronobacter sakazakii and other pathogens in its manufacturing facilities. During testing in its Sturgis, Michigan, facility, the company found evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii in the plant in non-product contact areas. They added that they found no evidence of Salmonella Newport. The investigation is ongoing.

Importantly, no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of either of these bacteria, and we continue to test.

Abbott says it conducts extensive quality checks on each completed batch of infant formula, including microbiological analysis prior to release. All finished products are tested for Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella Newport and other pathogens and they must test negative before any product is released. Additionally, retained samples related to the three complaints for Cronobacter sakazakii tested negative for Cronobacter sakazakii. And the retained sample related to the complaint for Salmonella Newport tested negative for Salmonella Newport.

While Abbott’s testing of finished product detected no pathogens, the company said it is taking action by recalling the powder formula manufactured in this facility with an expiration of April 1, 2022, or later. No Abbott liquid formulas, powder formulas, or nutrition products from other facilities are impacted by the recall.

Cronobacter sakazakii is commonly found in the environment and a variety of areas in the home. It can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy as well as other serious symptoms. It’s important to follow the instructions for proper preparation, handling and storage of powder formulas.

To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, click here.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)