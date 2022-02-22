US Trucker Convoy Plans to Wreak Havoc on Washington

The organizers of a massive convoy of truckers heading from California to Washington, D.C. later this week plan to shut down the Capital Beltway, bringing traffic around the capital to a grinding halt.
The convoy, modeled after Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” of some 50,000 truckers, is in protest of a number of issues, including Covid vaccine mandates, high fuel prices, and immigration.
While shutting down the roads, convoy organizers plan to leave a single lane or shoulder open to allow passage for emergency vehicles, thus not endangering lives in the protest.
It isn’t clear how law enforcement would respond to the protest. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked draconian laws to crack down on the protests.
Will something similar happen in Washington, D.C.? Only time will tell.
The problem. Most of the mandates in the United States are imposed by state or local governments, or by private businesses. The Federal government can regulate some types of interstate transit (such as AMTRAK and airlines) and civil service, but that’s about it.
Why don’t they put their energy into something worthwhile ??? Lower gas prices , national debt, taxes , food prices , car prices ,electric ,& heating costs …or get rid of the left !!!!
Much success to the truckers standing up for freedom!
“The convoy, modeled after Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” of some 50,000 truckers, is in protest of a number of issues, including Covid vaccine mandates, high fuel prices, and immigration…
One would hope the YWN editorial staff wouldn’t cut and paste from some dumb news release on a right-wing website without minimal fact checking. The Canadian convoy NEVER had anything close to 50,000 truckers. The one demonstration that actually had some economic effect (at the Detroit-Windsor Brdige) was gone within 72 hours. The Ottawa demonstration lasted nearly 3 weeks and provide great Theatre but little substance. The few zealots left by this past weekend were arrested and their trucks dragged away and they are facing stiff fines and loss of their licenses.
I fully expect there to be some demos on I-495 next weekend in advance of the SOU speech but they have already made contingency plans to use a fairly large police and national guard contingent and fleet of civilian and military tow trucks (designed to move tanks) to push these guys off the road if necessary. Sure, it will disrupt the beltway and bridges into D.C. for several hours but otherwise, just a lot of noise and fun watching some magamentchen dragged off to jail.
gadolhadorah: you may be right or you may be wrong but if you are correct then trudeau is a liar. he claimed that he was reduced to invoking the emergency act (also known as the war measures act) – in order to take action that would otherwise be illegal – dafka because of the size and massive effect of the convoy. So which is it?
“While shutting down the roads, convoy organizers plan to leave a single lane or shoulder open to allow passage for emergency vehicles, thus not endangering lives in the protest.”
One and only one lane for emergency vehicle will endanger lives. YWN has obviously swallowed whole the public relations hopes of the organizers of this protest.
Bad choice for an article title concerning this issue –– these people are representing medical and other equitable freedoms that America and other democracies should hold dear for their citizenry. How dare such a inciteful ‘come-on’ to gain readership – to do what, encourage communism and further illicit profiteering by BigPharma’s patent gambits? For shame.