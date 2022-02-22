US Trucker Convoy Plans to Wreak Havoc on Washington

The organizers of a massive convoy of truckers heading from California to Washington, D.C. later this week plan to shut down the Capital Beltway, bringing traffic around the capital to a grinding halt.

The convoy, modeled after Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” of some 50,000 truckers, is in protest of a number of issues, including Covid vaccine mandates, high fuel prices, and immigration.

While shutting down the roads, convoy organizers plan to leave a single lane or shoulder open to allow passage for emergency vehicles, thus not endangering lives in the protest.

It isn’t clear how law enforcement would respond to the protest. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked draconian laws to crack down on the protests.

Will something similar happen in Washington, D.C.? Only time will tell.

