REPULSIVE: Antisemitic Flyers Placed on Lawns in Colleyville, Texas, Near Site of Shul Hostage Incident [VIDEO]

Residents in Colleyville, Texas, the town where a Reform shul was held hostage by an Islamist radical just weeks ago, were stunned to find hundreds of antisemitic flyers strewn across lawns Tuesday morning.

The flyers, placed in Ziploc bags and held down with pebbles, were similar in nature to flyers found on lawns in numerous other towns across the United States in recent weeks.

On Sunday morning, residents of Parker, Colorado found antisemitic flyers on their lawns being held down by bags of rice.

“As a Jew in the United States or anywhere, I know antisemitism is always there. I assume it is further away than my front doorstep,” a woman who identified herself as Danielle told NBC9.

The general message is that Jews are controlling the government and possibly created COVID and are controlling COVID,” she said of the flyers’ message.

In that incident, the Parker Police Department investigated the incident but said that because there was no direct threat made in the flyers, the incident is a matter of free speech and charges cannot be pursued.

The Anti-Defamation League said that the same flyers have been showing up at homes in nearby Denver, Arvada and Castle Rock, as well.

“Unfortunately, the same thing that we have seen the last few months where an organization of anti-Semites is really trying to harass and rile people up,” said Scott Levin of the ADL.

The people behind the flyers are believed to be members of the Goyim Defense League hate group.

Levin said his organization has identified 22 such incidents in eight states, ranging from Virginia to California, all coming from the same group.

