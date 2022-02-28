Israeli Killed, Another Taken Hostage in Russia-Ukraine War

A 40-year-old Israeli man was killed during an intense Russian attack on the Ukrainian town of Bila Tserkva on Monday night, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The Post says a diplomatic source confirmed to them that the man was killed when a hail of bullets from Russian troops struck a vehicle he was riding in with three others in Bila Tserkva, a town near the capital of Kyiv. The car was reportedly traveling in the direction of Kamyana, as its occupants attempted to flee Bila Tserkva.

The source also said that a second Israeli has been taken hostage aboard a Ukrainian ship, though details regarding that situation remain sparse at this time.

According to the United Nations, 352 civilians in Ukraine have been killed since war’s onset last Thursday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)