During a Tuesday address, the Rosh Yeshiva of Ponavezh, Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein touched upon the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and particularly on the many Jews who have found themselves stranded in a warzone.

“They stand in a position of sakanas nefashos. What can we do to increase zchusim to save them from the sakana? Maasim tovim would be a zchus to acheinu bnei yisroel in Ukraine,” he said.

